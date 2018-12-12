Cryptaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $8,539.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.02582419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00143265 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00172752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.14 or 0.09663907 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur’s genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,345,211,595 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

