CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTIC. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 546.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,471. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 361.97%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

