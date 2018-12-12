CTS Co. (CTS) Shares Sold by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC lessened its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CTS Co. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

