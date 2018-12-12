CubeSmart (CUBE) Position Lifted by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up approximately 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of CubeSmart worth $30,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 198.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

