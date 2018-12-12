Cubits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $129.00 (QBT)

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Cubits has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cubits has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00023339 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Cubits Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. The official website for Cubits is qbt.scificrypto.info.

Cubits Coin Trading

Cubits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubits using one of the exchanges listed above.

