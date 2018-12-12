Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,460 Shares of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ABB by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.34.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

