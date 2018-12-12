Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 762.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 527.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/cullen-capital-management-llc-has-2-81-million-holdings-in-novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo.html.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.