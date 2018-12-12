Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $52.13 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $52,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $696,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

