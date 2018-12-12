Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,290 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

