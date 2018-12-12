Cyanotech (CYAN) versus STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. (STDAF) Financial Analysis

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech -7.53% -13.51% -7.90% STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cyanotech and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. 2 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyanotech and STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $34.12 million 0.62 $1.02 million N/A N/A STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. $2.61 billion 2.15 N/A N/A N/A

Cyanotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N..

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Cyanotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Cyanotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. beats Cyanotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

About STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go a Parkinson's medicine; Grippostad a cold medicine; Aqualor for rhinitis/sore throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease indications. The company is also involved in the wholesale activities in the pharmaceutical market. It serves patients and consumers, doctors, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, hospitals, mail-order companies, buying groups, wholesalers, and other service providers in the health care market, as well as public or private health insurance organizations. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH.

