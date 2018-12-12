CyberVein (CVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150,682.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $150,682.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

