CYCLEAN Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,488.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. CYCLEAN has a total market capitalization of $912,710.00 and $1,488.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. During the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.02561796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00144087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00173991 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.09430966 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029240 BTC.

CYCLEAN Profile

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

