DA Davidson Trims Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Target Price to $4.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 93.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $163,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $537,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

