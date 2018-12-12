Dalecoin (DALC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Dalecoin has a total market capitalization of $4,962.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dalecoin token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dalecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.02567678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00143915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.09380424 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028981 BTC.

Dalecoin Profile

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,004 tokens. Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dalecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dalecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.