Darren Wilson Sells 25,000 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $615,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVOP opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,571,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 999,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,107,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

