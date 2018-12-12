Dawson James Comments on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) – Equities researchers at Dawson James issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 6th. Dawson James analyst R. Wasserman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Dawson James also issued estimates for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

SNOA opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.44% and a negative net margin of 79.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

