DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $815.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 169,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 42.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,009,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,731,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

