Delaney Dennis R Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/delaney-dennis-r-has-1-33-million-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.