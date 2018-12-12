Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) CEO Kevin P. Clark Purchases 11,310 Shares of Stock

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) CEO Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,037.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Delphi Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 36.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 827,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 221,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 235.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 640,937 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,290,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.19.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

