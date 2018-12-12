Dennis P. Stradford Sells 3,200 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $164,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $18,024,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/dennis-p-stradford-sells-3200-shares-of-mcgrath-rentcorp-mgrc-stock.html.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.