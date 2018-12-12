Desjardins Reaffirms Buy Rating for IPL Plastics (IPLP)

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:IPLP opened at C$9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27. IPL Plastics has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.50.

Get IPL Plastics alerts:

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for IPL Plastics plc that provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.