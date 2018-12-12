Desjardins Reaffirms Buy Rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE TD opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,175,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,412,000 after purchasing an additional 764,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 382.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,077,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,379 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

