Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.02.

TSE OR opened at C$10.57 on Tuesday. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 12.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently -56.02%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

