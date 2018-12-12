Destination Maternity (DEST) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.38–0.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-391 million.Destination Maternity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.03-0.15 EPS.

Shares of Destination Maternity stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Destination Maternity has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Destination Maternity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

