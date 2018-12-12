Determine Inc (DTRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Determine Inc (NASDAQ:DTRM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Determine an industry rank of 25 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Determine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Determine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Determine stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Determine Inc (NASDAQ:DTRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Determine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DTRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 111,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Determine has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Determine had a negative net margin of 49.28% and a negative return on equity of 401.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics.

