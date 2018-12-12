Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,574 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.85% of Eastman Chemical worth $114,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Raisbeck purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $988,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $71.31 and a one year high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

