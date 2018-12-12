Deutsche Bank AG Has $126.30 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $126,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,797,000. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $96,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,764 shares of company stock valued at $10,477,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

