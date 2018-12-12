Deutsche Bank Lowers ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Price Target to GBX 130

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

CTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.75 ($2.57).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 145.80 ($1.91) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

