Deutsche Bank Upgrades KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY) to “Buy”

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

