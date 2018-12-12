Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $173.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $166,812.00 and $173.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

