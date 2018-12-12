Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.33 ($42.25).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €25.28 ($29.40) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

