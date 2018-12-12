Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.01 ($19.78).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.22 ($17.69). The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,923 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.