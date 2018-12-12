DHX Media (DHXM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised DHX Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get DHX Media alerts:

DHXM stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. DHX Media has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the third quarter worth about $15,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the third quarter worth about $241,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHX Media by 23.7% during the third quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 20,823,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHX Media by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,070,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 553,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.