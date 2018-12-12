Diageo plc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.41 Per Share (DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of DEO opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $151.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Diageo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

