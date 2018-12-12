Diageo’s (DGE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,160 ($41.29) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,848 ($37.21) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,525 ($32.99) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,807.92). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,793,551.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

