Diameter Capital Partners LP Has $17.37 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Diameter Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,569 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 1.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $146,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $319,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Diameter Capital Partners LP Has $17.37 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/diameter-capital-partners-lp-has-17-37-million-position-in-caesars-entertainment-co-czr.html.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.