Dillistone Group (DSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.00

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

