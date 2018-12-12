Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 173,964 Shares of Timken Co (TKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.55% of Timken worth $97,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Timken by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,808.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

