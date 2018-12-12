Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.83 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 439,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $100,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,048,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,357,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $1,625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 41,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $875,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,890 shares of company stock worth $16,534,586. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 249.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

