Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $101.79 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.69% of Murphy USA worth $101,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

