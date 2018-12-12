Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.66% of Glacier Bancorp worth $96,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

