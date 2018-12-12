Dinerocoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $504.00 (DIN)

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Dinerocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. Dinerocoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dinerocoin Profile

Dinerocoin (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto. Dinerocoin’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinerocoin’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin.

Dinerocoin Coin Trading

Dinerocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinerocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinerocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

