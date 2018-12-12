Docusign (DOCU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report released on Sunday morning.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

Docusign stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,705,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,799,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,053,000 after buying an additional 559,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,838,000 after buying an additional 412,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,089,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

