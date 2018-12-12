Dodge & Cox Lowers Holdings in Celanese Co. (CE)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 7.67% of Celanese worth $1,168,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 246,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after buying an additional 199,018 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 83,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 63,755 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 84,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura cut their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

NYSE:CE opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dodge & Cox Lowers Holdings in Celanese Co. (CE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/dodge-cox-lowers-holdings-in-celanese-co-ce.html.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.