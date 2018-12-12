Donationcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (DON)

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Donationcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donationcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Donationcoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00700393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Donationcoin Profile

Donationcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Donationcoin

Donationcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donationcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

