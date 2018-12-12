Dropbox (DBX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura raised Dropbox from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 4,303 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $26,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,096 shares of company stock worth $7,356,278 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox by 85.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dropbox by 222.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

