DS Smith (SMDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $303.90

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 303.90 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 5307004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.10 ($4.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 754,037 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £3,649,539.08 ($4,768,769.21). Also, insider Jonathan C. Nicholls bought 15,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £47,850 ($62,524.50).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

