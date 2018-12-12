DSW (DSW) Price Target Cut to $30.00

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

DSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DSW to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DSW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

DSW stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DSW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DSW by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 383,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DSW by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DSW by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DSW by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 189,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

