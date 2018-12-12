Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Cubic Co. (CUB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,135,000 after acquiring an additional 172,274 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,245,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cubic by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cubic by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 342,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUB opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $379.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

