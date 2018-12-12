Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 654,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 199,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 341,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 245,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

NYSE:CBD opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBD shares. Santander upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-buys-new-stake-in-companhia-brasileira-de-distribuicao-cbd.html.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.